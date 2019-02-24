Cleanup begins for Columbus community in wake of devastating tornado damage

COLUMBUS, MS (WLBT) - A north Mississippi community is coming together to clean up the aftermath of a devastating tornado after it blew through Columbus on Saturday.
One person was killed in the storm and and several others were injured. According to MEMA hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.
On Sunday, families and the community are doing what they can to recover from the severe weather.
Governor Phil Bryant tweeted in response to the tornado saying that MSEMA has responded to the area. He offered condolences to the person that was killed during the storm, but expressed thanks saying that the storm could have been much more devastating.
In a follow up tweet, he issued a warning to sightseers asking they stay away from the area. He also put a warning out for looters saying, if caught, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Several shelters have opened up for people displaced during the storm.
Here are the locations of several shelters operated by the American Red Cross and staffed by the MS Department of Human Services:
- Lee County: Bancorp South Arena – 375 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801
- Lowndes County: Townsend Community Center – 826 15th Street, Columbus, MS 39701
- Tallahatchie County: National Guard Armory – 409 S Cossar Avenue, Charleston, MS 38921
Oktibbeha County ECO is calling for volunteers to help the town pick up the pieces. If you are interested you’re asked to call Renea Sanders with the United Way at 662-570-9040.
