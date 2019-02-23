Woman hit, killed by SUV while trying to cross Ellis Avenue

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Just after midnight, a woman was hit and killed by an SUV on Ellis Avenue near Highway 80.
Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m., Jackson police responded to a fatal vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Once officers arrived, they learned that an SUV had hit a female who was attempting to cross the road.
The victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the accident and provided information to the officers. No charges have been filed.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
This investigation is ongoing.
