Students protest for removal of Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Hundreds of people protested at the University of Mississippi on Friday for the removal of a Confederate statue located on campus. It was a protest held by the ‘Students Against Social Injustice’ student organization.
The group is also calling for any and all Confederate emblems to be removed from the Ole Miss circle.
In a video provided by Hotty Toddy News, you can hear students repeatedly chanting “take it down!"
The protest is linked to an upcoming rally with Confederate 901 and The Hiwaymen, who plan to meet on the Square in Oxford Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and march to the Confederate monument near The Grove at Ole Miss at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.