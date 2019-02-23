Southern Miss Blanks Mississippi State in Extra Innings 1-0 on Friday

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Pinch hitter Charlie Fischer drove home the game’s lone run in helping support a strong pitching performance by both Walker Powell and Ryan Och in leading No. 21 Southern Miss to a 1-0, 10-inning victory over No. 9 Mississippi State Friday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
The Golden Eagles (4-0) captured their first extra-inning shutout since beating Old Dominion 2-0 in 12 innings at Pete Taylor Park during the 2015 C-USA Tournament.
Both Powell, and MSU junior left-handed starter Ethan Small, were equally effective in keeping the opposing team off the bases.
Small limited the Golden Eagles to one hit over seven innings with 13 strikeouts, allowing a hit by pitch to Erick Hoard in the second and a one-out single to Hunter Slater in the seventh. Slater improved his current hitting streak to five games with the hit.
Powell threw just 77 pitches over 7 2/3 frames, giving up five hits with no walks and two strikeouts and getting the Bulldogs (4-1) to go after pitches early in the count.
In fact, the Bulldogs got just four baserunners to second base in the contest. The Golden Eagles did not have a runner reach second base until the final frame.
With two outs, Hoard singled and was pinch ran for by Brant Blaylock. After moving up to second on wild pitch during an at bat to Danny Lynch who later walked, Fischer then came on for Storme Cooper and laced a 1-2 Riley Self pitch back up the middle to score Blaylock for the game’s lone run.
Ryan Och (1-0) threw the final 2 1/3 innings for the Golden Eagles and scattered two hits while fanning two, including getting Jake Mangum - the first hitter he faced - to end the eighth on a ground out to second.
Trysten Barlow, the third of four MSU hurlers, gave up the game’s lone run over an inning with a walk and strikeout on a hit to suffer the loss and fall to 0-1.
The two teams continue the three-game set with a 12 noon Saturday contest.
