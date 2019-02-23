ALERT DAY: Severe Storms Possible Today

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An Alert Day has been issued for this afternoon due to the potential for severe storms. A line of thunderstorms will push across the state, featuring storms capable of producing damaging straight line wind, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes. For Central and South Mississippi, the main time frame is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., but it will not storm that entire time; counties in West Mississippi will be impacted earlier in the afternoon, and East Mississippi toward the later end of the time frame. Make sure you have our First Alert Weather App downloaded and ready to go.