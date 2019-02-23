Parts of Natchez Trace Parkway closed due to flooding

LEE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Natchez Trace Parkway officials have implemented temporary closures between milepost 276 and 282 due to localized flooding.
According to officials, a recommended detour is as follows:
Northbound traffic should exit the Natchez Trace Parkway at Milepost 276 onto Lee County Road 1303; travel north (left) on Lee County Road 1303 to Lee County Road 2578, then east (right) on Lee CR 2578 to Hwy 370. East on Hwy 370 to the Parkway.
Southbound traffic should exit the Natchez Trace Parkway near Milepost 282.6 onto Highway 371. Then West on Highway 370 to Lee County Road 2578, then south (left) on Lee County Road 2578 to Lee County Road 1303. Then south (left) on Lee County Road 1303 to the Natchez Trace Parkway.
The detour, which will add three miles to the normal driving distance, will not be signed and will remain in effect until the water has receded.
For more information, go to the park’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/NatchezTraceParkwayNPS for the most up-to-date information.
