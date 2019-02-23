Ole Miss Softball Loses Late Lead over No. 11 Texas, Splits Saturday DH

The Rebels put the tying run on third in the seventh after Puk led off the inning with a single but Taylor Watford’s deep fly came up a bit short and Texas secured the win. Ole Miss and the Longhorns will face off in a rematch Sunday to conclude the Rebels’ slate at the Texas Invitational. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. CT, with the game scheduled to be televised on the Longhorn Network.