Ole Miss Softball Loses Late Lead over No. 11 Texas, Splits Saturday DH

AUSTIN, TX (WLBT) - Ole Miss nearly pulled off an upset over No. 11 Texas to complete a perfect Saturday doubleheader at Red & Charline McCombs Field but was forced to settle for a split with a 2-1 victory over Sam Houston State and a 3-2 loss to the Longhorns.
Game One | Ole Miss 2, Sam Houston State 1 Ole Miss (8-5) got off to about as fast of a start as possible but needed a late run to defeat Sam Houston State in the day’s early game, defeating the Bearkats by a 2-1 margin. Ava Tillmann earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete game with one unearned run allowed on just a pair of hits.
Kylan Becker got the Rebels going early, roping a triple to the right-center field gap to leadoff the first for Ole Miss. Kaylee Horton brought Becker home shortly thereafter, notching a single through the right side.
The Rebels put a runner on in each of the next four innings but were unable to extend their lead and in the fourth Sam Houston State struck back to tie the ball game. Following a two-out double, Brooke Malia single to third and Jessica Puk’s throw got away, allowing the runner to come home from third.
However, Ole Miss went ahead for good in the sixth. After Brittany Finney reached on an error, Puk crushed a double off the right field wall, putting runners at second and third. Mikayla Alle brought the winning run home, lifting a sacrifice fly to right.
With the lead back in hand, Tillmann induced three quick outs in the seventh to complete a stellar outing and secure the victory for Ole Miss.
Game Two | Texas 3, Ole Miss 2
The Rebels were just five outs away from handing No. 11 Texas its second loss of the season but the Longhorns were able to put together a sixth inning rally to come from behind and upend Ole Miss 3-2.
Molly Jacobsen took the start and was holding the Longhorns in-check until running into a bit of trouble in the sixth. The junior allowed three runs on six hits in her 5.1 innings of work before being relieve by Finney, who collected the final two outs defensively for Ole Miss.
After Texas started the game with five-consecutive outs, Autumn Gillespie took a 1-2 offering deep to center field and off the scoreboard for a solo home run, putting the Rebels on top.
Ole Miss had a great chance to extend its lead in the third, with Ally Mena drilling a double off of the right field wall and Becker following with a walk. However, Horton smoked a ball back up the middle and Bolinger made the grab in the circle, throwing to first to double off Becker and retire the side.
After Jacobsen thwarted an attempt by the Longhorns to break up the shutout in the bottom half of the third, Abbey Latham unleashed on the first pitch of the fourth, crushing a solo dinger to center.
Unfortunately, the lead would slip away in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Bekah Alcozer tied the game with a two-RBI double off of the left field wall and Shannon Rhodes followed with a single through the left side to plate a run and give the Longhorns the lead.
The Rebels put the tying run on third in the seventh after Puk led off the inning with a single but Taylor Watford’s deep fly came up a bit short and Texas secured the win. Ole Miss and the Longhorns will face off in a rematch Sunday to conclude the Rebels’ slate at the Texas Invitational. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. CT, with the game scheduled to be televised on the Longhorn Network.
Quick Hits
• Prior to being touched for three runs in the sixth, Molly Jacobsen had registered 23-consecutive scoreless innings, the second longest streak in Ole Miss-history.
• Ole Miss hit its fifth and sixth home runs of the Texas Invitational against the Longhorns. Of the Rebels’ 10 runs scored during the home run, eight have been off homers.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.