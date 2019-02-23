Ole Miss Baseball Comes From Behind for Win at Tulane, 6-4

The Tulane bats awoke in the third. Sal Gozzo opened it up with a leadoff double off the bag down the third base line. The Green Wave then strung together a single, another double down the left field line and a sacrifice fly to knot the game at two. After a scoreless stretch, the Green Wave seized the lead in the fifth. A single, a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases and brought Austin Miller out of the bullpen. Next, a sacrifice fly and a single to center made it a 4-2 lead for Tulane.