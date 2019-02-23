Mississippi State Homers Three Times to Beat Southern Miss 8-1 Saturday

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - No. 9 Mississippi State hit three home runs, including two from Dustin Skelton, to defeat No. 21 Southern Miss 8-1 here Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs (5-1) snapped a four-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles (4-1), who play the deciding game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.
MSU jumped out to the early lead with four runs on six hits in the second.
Justin Foscue, who had three of the Bulldogs 13 hits, homered to start the frame. The Bulldogs then added three more runs on run-scoring singles from Jake Mangum, Jordan Westburg and Tanner Allen. That chased Southern Miss starter Stevie Powers (1-1) from the game
Powers allowed four runs on six hits over 1 2/3 innings with a walk and a strikeout to suffer the loss.
Skelton added to the MSU lead with a two-run homer in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh, before Mangum scored on a groundout in the eighth to complete their scoring.
The Golden Eagles plated their lone run in the eighth.
With one out, Gabe Montenegro tripled down the rightfield line and scored one batter later on a Will McGillis infield single. Montenegro registered two of the four Golden Eagle hits.
Freshman JT Ginn limited the Golden Eagles to two hits and a walk over seven innings and fanned nine to get the victory and improve to 2-0.
The Golden Eagles are expected to throw senior right-hander Mason Strickland in the finale Sunday against the Bulldogs.
