Leilua Lifts Bulldogs to 4-2 Victory over Georgia Tech

Quoting Head Coach Vann Stuedeman “We got a late-innings win here. We keep fighting. We’re not going away like Alex (Wilcox) did in our wall sit challenge. We sort of vowed that we wouldn’t get off the wall for Alex. That’s what we are trying to teach this year. The game is not over until the last pitch is thrown, and we need to make sure that we are sitting on that wall. That’s what I’m looking for – grit, fight. belief in one another and willing to scratch it out – which is what we did today.”