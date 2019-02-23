Grenada residents dealing with flooded neighborhoods, streets after heavy rains

GRENADA, MS (WLBT) - Residents in north Mississippi continue to fight off floodwaters as heavy rains continued through the area.
The city of Grenada was under a flood emergency for much of Friday. Several neighborhoods were underwater. Numerous cars were also swept away in the currents.
Emergency Management officials say nearly 40 homes were flooded across the county.
Some residents had to be rescued.
The waters from the Yalobusha River also rose just a few feet from the road bed of I-55.
MDOT continues to monitor the water levels as more flooding is expected to impact the area through the weekend.
Charlie Whitfield a Grenada resident said, “I was born and raised in Grenada never seen it this high and they said it’s been back in the 80′s since we had this much water come down through rain but I’ve never seen it do what it’s done today.”
