First Alert Forecast: storm threat diminishes, drier Sunday

REMAINDER OF SATURDAY: Storms will continue to diminish in intensity and coverage through the remainder of tonight. Expect winds to switch toward the northwest, ushering in cooler and drier air behind the storm system. Lows will drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Lingering morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon hours of Sunday - highs will top out in the lower 60s. A chilly night expected as lows drop into the middle to upper 30s by early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Starting off the week, expect a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. Our next weather maker will start to move in through late Tuesday, more so into Wednesday - bringing another chance for showers and storms to the area. We’ll stay mild through the middle to latter half of the week before cooler air invades by next weekend.
