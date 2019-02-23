Eagle Lake residents prepare for flooding

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and other county leaders met with Eagle Lake residents Saturday to discuss the flooding impact from the rising Mississippi River.
Pace told residents Highway 465 between Eagle Lake and Highway 61 will be closed because of flooding. Residents will have to use the back water levee to come in and out of the community.
The sheriff said emergency services could also be affected and stated deputies will be set up across the area.
Flooding is nothing new for residents. They said this is something they deal with all the time.
“When you live in Paradise you have to sacrifice some things. We don’t have a lot of traffic. Every once in a while we have to stop for a tractor going down the road, but that’s the heaviest traffic we get. We love it. It’s just something we have to put up with if you live here,” said resident Charlie Watson.
County leaders are supplying residents with sandbags ahead of the flooding.
