Willie Godbolt expected to appear in court today

Willie Godbolt (David Kenney)
By Morgan Howard | February 22, 2019 at 9:05 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 9:26 AM

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - Willie Godbolt, the man accused of killing eight in Lincoln County massacre in May of 2017, is appearing in court Friday for a status hearing.

He will appear at the Lincoln Co. Circuit Court at 9:00 a.m. before Judge David Strong.

On February 7, 2019 court documents stated that a change of venue was likely for the trial.

On November 13, 2018 Godbolt appeared in court for a status hearing.

On March 12, 2018 Godbolt plead not guilty during his arraignment in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Godbolt was arrested for shooting and killing 7 family members and a Lincoln County deputy after an argument with his estranged wife. He’s confessed to at least one of those shootings.

Corey Godbolt mugshot; Source: MBI
After the argument with his wife in Bogue Chitto, authorities say Godbolt opened fire, killing Barbara Mitchell, Toccarra May and Brenda May.

Lincoln County Deputy William Durr responded to the scene and was killed. The Sheriff’s Department says typically deputies are not sent to domestic violence situations by themselves; Durr believed he was responding to a noise complaint at the home that a neighbor called in.

