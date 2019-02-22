Truck fire causes massive backup at I-20 E in Pearl just after exit 54

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - A truck fire is causing a massive backup on I-20 E in Pearl. This is near exit 54.
Pictures from a twitter user show flames shooting out of the back of a Fedex truck at this location. Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the blaze.
MDOT says that impact from this wreck will likely last for more than one hour.
Lt. John Chalk with Pearl PD said officials are about to shutdown I20 at Exit 54, traffic will be diverted onto Hwy 80 near Crossgates.
It’s not yet known if anyone was hurt, or if any other cars were involved.
This is a developing story, we will update when more information is available.
