Steve Willis, 32

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Steve Willis, a 32-year-old black male, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, after a shooting at a nightclub, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the parking lot of Club Anonymous on Medgar Evers Boulevard and found Willis inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Paramedics transported Willis to an area hospital where he died a short time later.
Based on witness accounts, Willis and another man fired at each other while standing outside the club sometime around 1 a.m.
Willis tried to drive away but could not do so due to his injury.
Later that day, Ridgeland police encountered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg near Northpark Mall.
Paramedics transported that individual to a hospital for treatment, but his name has not been released, nor has he been charged.
Investigators believe the two may have known each other.
