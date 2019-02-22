Quinvarus Devon Parker, 20

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Quinvarus Devon Parker, a 20-year-old black man, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a report of several shots being fired at the Willow Point Apartments on Glencross Drive.
When they arrived, they found Parker lying unresponsive near one of the apartments.
Holmes said Parker appeared to have been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators later learned the victim left his apartment to meet someone in the parking lot.
Minutes later, witnesses heard gunshots in the area.
Holmes said it appeared Parker was running back toward his apartment before he collapsed and died.
Police arrested four individuals in connection with Parker’s death: Markcus Aaron, 20; Orlando Ciero, 27; Elvin Horton, 20; and Jordan Green, 19.
Holmes said investigators believe robbery was the motive in the killing.
