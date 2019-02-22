Possible Chronic Wasting Disease cure found at LSU

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Dr. Frank Bastain, a neuropathologist at Louisiana State University, says he’s been able to grow bacteria that causes the fatal Chronic Wasting Disease.
A bacteria that could be used to develop tests and vaccines for the disease, but state wildlife officials say the science behind a cure is years away.
Russ Walsh, the executive wildlife officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, said, “Always ongoing research into chronic wasting disease and other TSC diseases, so certainly any new science that is available that can help state agencies manage this disease, we are always looking for that new research to become available.”
Wildlife officials have implemented a sampling system where hunters can have their meat tested before consumption.
Chronic Wasting Disease poses a threat to the states multi-million dollar hunting industry.
A cure would be welcomed by both hunters and conservationists.
“It’s a resource that’s very important to us, so anything that could help preserve that and conserve that, we certainly will look into that,” said Walsh.
