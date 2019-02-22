Pearl homeowners get help to protect homes when they are away

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Burglars beware! An extra set of eyes will be protecting homes in Pearl, as police are now helping residents who will be away from their homes.
Home Watch is a service provided by the Pearl Poilice Department. It takes away some of the worry for homeowners concerned about break-ins.
Officers will help protect unoccupied homes while owners are away for an extended period of time.
Residents who are interested can sign up online at the City of Pearl website. Only owners can request Home Watch.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.