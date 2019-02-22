One arrested after shooting during vehicle repossession in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are on the scene of a shooting on Marla Avenue. One person has been taken into custody.
According to police, a man was shot during a vehicle repossession in the 200 block of Marla Avenue. He has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. Holmes with Jackson police said they responded to a shooting around 10:30 a.m.
Officers learned that the owner of the vehicle had fired shots at the tow truck, following the repossession of his vehicle.
45-year-old Brian Miller was taken into custody by Jackson police.
The passenger in the tow truck was injured neck area and transported by the driver to an area hospital.
The victim’s injuries are non life-threatening and may have been caused by glass debris resulting from the gunfire.
Miller was taken into custody and has since been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.