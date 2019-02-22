Lockdown at Northwest Rankin lifted; officials have suspect in custody

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) -A lockdown at Northwest Rankin High School has been lifted after a situation involving a man looking for his wife.
Law enforcement has a man in custody and he was not armed.
According to Flowood PD Chief Ricky McMillan, a man was looking for his wife on the campus of the school.
Flowood Police, along with Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.
According to Sharon Patrick with RCSD, Northwest Rankin High School and Northwest Rankin Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Flowood Police are set to hold a press briefing.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
