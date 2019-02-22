Mississippi State Baseball Announces Schedule Change for Southern Miss Opener

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - With the threat of inclement weather in the forecast, the Mississippi State baseball program has announced that the series opener versus Southern Miss on Friday (Feb. 22) will now start at 2 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will open the series with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Friday, Feb. 22, with the remaining schedule featuring single games on Saturday (Feb. 23) at 2 p.m. and Sunday (Feb. 24) at 1 p.m.
A full preview for the weekend can be found by clicking here.
Tickets for the weekend series versus Southern Miss, along with all of MSU’s home games, can be purchased through HailState.com/tickets.
Tickets for Saturday’s game with Southern Miss can be purchased as part of the Super Saturday ticket offer, which will also get you a ticket to the men’s basketball game vs. South Carolina. Use the promo code “SUPER” at checkout to get two tickets for only $15.
