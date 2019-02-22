MEMA provides update on storm damage during Friday storms

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received damage reports from multiple counties due to severe storms and flash flooding that is currently ongoing throughout the state. These damage reports serve only as initial assessments and will change as additional reports are sent to MEMA.
Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):
• Calhoun: 15 homes damaged and nine roads damaged.
• Chickasaw: One home and 14 roads damaged.
• Clarke: Homes damaged, three businesses and one road damaged.
• Clay: Eight roads damaged.
• Grenada: 10 homes and five businesses damaged. 30 roads damaged.
• Issaquena: One home and five roads damaged.
• Itawamba: Multiple roads damaged.
• Lee: Homes and roads damaged or inaccessible.
• Lincoln: Roads damaged or inaccessible.
• Madison: One road damaged.
• Rankin: One home damaged.
• Sharkey: Three homes and four roads damaged.
• Simpson: One business damaged.
• Smith: Six roads and three bridges damaged.
• Sunflower: Homes and roads damaged or inaccessible.
• Webster: Two homes and multiple roads damaged.
The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring any requests or unmet needs from the county emergency management offices. MEMA has issued sandbags and made additional staff available for affected counties to assist with resource shortfalls.
The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. All the offices can be found at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/.
