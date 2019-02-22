Mario Clark’s death is ruled a homicide: His family says, they already knew

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The state medical examiner rules Mario Clark’s death is a homicide. The cause of death was strangulation and suffocation.
Clark was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as a child. On February 14th, Clark was having an schizophrenic episode. His mother, Sheila Ragland called police seeking assistance in transporting him to the hospital but instead she said they beat him to death.
When Mario’s Clark’s family got the news Thursday afternoon they already knew, his death was caused by the beating he received at the hands of Jackson police officers.
Tuesday night, Clark’s mother was too upset to speak on camera so his sister and girlfriend spoke for the family instead.
Kristale Bennett, Clark’s girlfriend said they would have celebrated their 1 year anniversary in April.
“I just know that when you have somebody that loves you. We fought for him and we’re going to keep on fighting for him,” she said.
Bennett was there the night of beating, she spoke about what should happen to the officers now.
“They should not be able to smile and laugh and giggle and celebrate and have birthdays. We got to celebrate him thru spirit. We can’t touch or feel him anymore” she said.
Since his death, she said she and his family have not been able to get the images of that night out of their minds.
"I could not sleep. We had no rest. I've had no rest. You can count how many hours I have the had on one hand."
Clark’s sister, Shereake Elder is upset because she feels the Jackson Police Department let her family down, and more than that, let her brother down.
“When you to people houses don’t be so aggressive. Yes, we know that you are authorities but don’t over abuse that authority because people really need help,” she said.
Elder said, had the officers be trained in how to handle mental health calls her brother would be alive today.
“I just want them to think about it. When you get called to another domestic or a mental illness call that you handle the situation way better than you did. Because now I’m about to bury my brother next Saturday that I will never see again.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.