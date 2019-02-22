Man killed in north Jackson house fire

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A man was killed after a home caught fire in north Jackson Friday morning near Lake Hico.
According to Chief Cleotha Sanders, with the Jackson Fire Department, the fire happened on Witsell Road around 3:41 a.m.
The home was already 75% engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Chief Sanders said after firefighters knocked down the flames with hose lines and entered the home for the primary search, they found a man inside who had died.
The coroner has been notified and will confirm the official cause of death. Fire investigators are on scene and are conducting the investigation into the cause.
The investigation is ongoing, will update.
