JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Madison County Schools celebrate cultural awareness Thursday.
A Multicultural Fair was held at Ridgeland High School. Students were able to experience entertainment, including traditional Chinese, Native American, and Mexican dancing. There was also Indian and Spanish singing.
Vendors prepared a sampling of international and American food. Cultural artifacts, crafts, clothing and currency from all over the world were also on exhibit.
More than 500 students attend the fair each year and get the opportunity to learn about 26 different cultures represented in Madison County Schools.
