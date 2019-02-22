Madison County Schools celebrate cultural awareness

A Multicultural Fair held Thursday for Madison County Students

Colorful costumes and music fill Ridgeland High School as students learn about other cultures. (Source: Madison County Schools)
By Maggie Wade | February 21, 2019 at 9:28 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 9:28 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Madison County Schools celebrate cultural awareness Thursday.

Madison County students experience cultures from all over the world at Multicultural Fair. (Source: Madison County Schools)
A Multicultural Fair was held at Ridgeland High School. Students were able to experience entertainment, including traditional Chinese, Native American, and Mexican dancing. There was also Indian and Spanish singing.

Vendors prepared a sampling of international and American food. Cultural artifacts, crafts, clothing and currency from all over the world were also on exhibit.

More than 500 students attend the fair each year and get the opportunity to learn about 26 different cultures represented in Madison County Schools.

