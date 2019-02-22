Former MSU baseball coach Andy Cannizaro lands coaching job at New Orleans high school

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State Head Baseball Coach Andy Cannizaro has landed a head coaching role at Holy Cross in New Orleans.
He resigned from MSU in February 2018 for having improper relations with a former State student while being married.
Holy Cross issued this press release:
Holy Cross School is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Cannizaro as its head baseball coach for the 2019-2020 school year, effective June 1, 2019.
Cannizaro is a former Major League Baseball infielder and was head baseball coach for Mississippi State University. He played college baseball for the Tulane Green Wave and was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2001 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2014, Cannizaro was named hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU and then went on to serve as head coach for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“Holy Cross School has made a commitment to excellence for over 169 years, and we pride ourselves on being a family that inspires our young men to realize their God-given genius,” said headmaster Sean Martin ’92. “The Cannizaro family has a rich tradition at Holy Cross School, and we now welcome Andy, Allison, Gabrielle, Pierce, and Knox back into our community.”
Cannizaro’s father, Gary, is a Holy Cross graduate from the Class of 1972, and is a member of the University of Southern Mississippi Hall of Fame.
Trey Guillot ’95 assumed the role of interim head coach in November, replacing former coach Cass Hargis for the 2018-2019 season. Guillot, who is a vital part of the administrative team serving in enrollment management, will also continue in his role as director of baseball operations for the school’s fifth through twelfth grade baseball program.
“Trey Guillot is a true Holy Cross Man, who stepped in to serve as varsity head coach at a time of need, with no questions asked. I look forward to Trey continuing his duties as director of baseball operations for the school, and as a vital part of our administrative team. The future is bright at Holy Cross School,” Martin said.
“My family and I are extremely honored to join the Holy Cross Tiger family,” Cannizaro said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to resume my coaching career at this prestigious institution, which has represented excellence in the city of New Orleans for over 169 years. The past year has been a year of tremendous personal growth and reflection, which has completely reinvigorated my love for baseball, coaching young men, and impacting lives. We will field a team that will practice hard to maximize our skill levels and play even harder under the lights. Allison, Gabrielle, Pierce, Knox and I have grown closer than ever as a family this past year; we have persevered through many obstacles, and my love for them is the most important thing in my world. We all look forward to being a part of the Holy Cross family and its wonderful baseball tradition for many years to come. Go Tigers!”
Coach Guillot met with the members of the baseball team this afternoon to introduce Cannizaro to them as their new head coach for next season.
“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity to bring in a highly qualified coach such as Andy with his experience and knowledge of the game,” said athletic director Guy LeCompte. “I believe our boys will benefit greatly under his leadership and guidance. The vision of our headmaster Sean Martin is to strive for excellence in all that we do, and I believe that by bringing Andy to Holy Cross, we are doing just that.”
