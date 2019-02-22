FIRST ALERT: turning warmer Friday; storms likely Saturday

FRIDAY: A warm front will continue to press northward through the day – temperatures will start in many locations, in the 40s and 50s, working into the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will develop; a few of the storms could be strong during the late afternoon hours. We’ll remain warm through Friday night – in the middle to upper 60s.
ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Expect a warm and windy day to take shape ahead of a threat for strong to severe storms across the region. Morning activities may have to dodge a few rain drops – but more so, the strong southerly winds will be the highest impact early. By the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to break out along and ahead of the front, temperatures will make a run for the 70s to near 80°. All modes of severe weather; wind, hail and isolated tornadoes, can’t be ruled out. The main time frame looks to be between 2 PM and 9 PM Saturday. Storms will subside, we’ll trend drier by midnight as lows drop into the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will nose in to round out the weekend – expect highs in the lower to middle 60s for Sunday amid partly cloudy skies; a few more clouds sneak for Monday, though we stay dry. Expect showers to pick up late Tuesday, more so into Wednesday as another system moves through.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
