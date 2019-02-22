FIRST ALERT: turning warmer Friday; storms likely Saturday

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Expect a warm and windy day to take shape ahead of a threat for strong to severe storms across the region. Morning activities may have to dodge a few rain drops – but more so, the strong southerly winds will be the highest impact early. By the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to break out along and ahead of the front, temperatures will make a run for the 70s to near 80°. All modes of severe weather; wind, hail and isolated tornadoes, can’t be ruled out. The main time frame looks to be between 2 PM and 9 PM Saturday. Storms will subside, we’ll trend drier by midnight as lows drop into the 40s.