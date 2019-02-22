Consider This: Phone Scams

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Many people get calls on their mobile phones from companies making claims that they are owed money and if the person doesn’t pay them right away, they will be subject to all kinds of fines and forfeitures. And if that doesn’t work, they will up the ante and threaten them with being arrested. Of course, the whole thing is a scam and many times it comes from what looks like a local number that is fake or spoofed. No telling where the call originated, or how many other people got the same fake call.