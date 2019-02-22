Body found in burned car in Marion County

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A body was found in a burned car Friday morning in Marion County.
At 9:12 a.m. the Marion County Sheriffs Office received a call about a car fire. When firefighters arrived on scene they discovered a burned body in the car.
The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.
The Mississippi State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have been called in to assist with the death investigation. The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to identify the body and to attempt to determine cause of death.
This is a developing story.
