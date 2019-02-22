Army Dad Homecoming Surprises Daughter at 2nd Grade Patriotic Play

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
It was an emotional Friday morning for one 2nd grader.
Ann Smith Elementary performed a patriotic themed play for parents.. teachers.. and one special guest. 7 year old Hayleigh Patterson hasn’t seen her dad in over a year since he has been deployed to Kuwait for the Army.
The crowd anxiously waited and held back tears as they watched the two reunite for the first time in over a year. After a year too long, and with a warm heart, Army National Guard Specialist, Henry Patterson, finally embraced his biggest fan.
“I knew she would be happy to see me once i got here. she has been telling me about the play and how bad she wished i was there. i wanted to be here and make it come true for her. just happy to put a smile on her face.”
Patterson say's he is proud of his baby girl, and wouldn't miss the Play for the world.
“HER MOM IS TELLING ME EVERYDAY OF ALL THE THINGS SHE IS DOING AND WE JUST KEEP ENCOURAGING HER TO KEEP DOING GREAT THINGS AND SHE HAS DONE THAT. I AM SO PROUD OF HER.”
Second grader Hayleigh explains the overwhelming feelings she felt as soon as she saw her daddy for the first time in over a year..
“I Just felt like a dream come true i cried because i have missed my daddy so much.”
Little Hayleigh say's her prayers were answered when she finally got to HUG her daddy.
“I am so proud to see my dad because I haven’t seen him in a long long time”
It was a beautiful moment for the Patterson family after a long year apart, and not a dry eye in the house.
“I THINK ABOUT MY THREE KIDS EVERY SINGLE DAY. AND I AM SO HAPPY TO BE BACK”
