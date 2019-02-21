Women in Civil Rights: Dolores Lynch Williams

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Across Mississippi, there are reminders of what was and a look at how far we’ve come since then. In Jackson, this landmark is where a historic moment in the civil rights movement unfolded.
Freedom Riders landed here at the Trailways Station in 1961 to protest against the segregation of bus facilities across the south. Dolores Lynch Williams, a Jackson native, was a freedom rider who fought for change at the ripe age of 15.
“It was really awful black then,” Williams said. “It was a terrible time and a very dangerous time.”
Williams said she noticed inequality between blacks and whites at a young age.
She said blacks would be belittled, and addressed as boy or girl - no matter how old they were.
“These same people cooked at your homes, kept your kids, and sometimes they said the ladies would nurse their babies, you understand,” Williams said. “They were not treated with any dignity whatsoever and I thought it was horrible. it really made me really angry.”
As a young teenager, Williams started attending NAACP meetings at the masonic temple on John R. Lynch Street in Jackson, and later became active in marches the organization would host.
Williams, and 11 other young women and men later crafted a plan for their next fight in the civil rights movement--Boycotting segregation at Jackson’s Trailways Bus Station.
Knowing that her parents would not give her permission to do so, she told them a little white lie about what was REALLY going on; Williams told them she was going to church.
“When we got there, naturally we saw the colored signs and the white signs,” Williams said. “Naturally, we did not go on the colored side, we went on the white side.”
There, they were greeted by police officers and after trying to purchase a ticket, Williams and others in the group were arrested for disturbing the peace.
“I was 15 years old, I was not afraid,” Williams said. “Most young people do not fear a lot of things and I was taken to the county jail, then I was taken to the city jail and I remained in the city jail for 11 days.”
The other young women who were arrested were housed together in cells.
During that time, even her parents were not allowed to visit her. “Really and truly, if it had not been for the grace of God, they really could’ve taken us off somewhere,” Williams said. “They really could have killed us thrown our bodies some place, never to be found again, but God.”
Although she jumped into the civil rights at a young age and became a part of Mississippi history, she doesn’t consider herself a hero.
“I really and truly don’t consider myself as being special. At that particular time,” Williams said. “I considered myself as being an instrument that was used by god to help bring about a worthwhile change.”
She now calls on the younger generation to bring about a worthwhile change.
“A lot of younger women are really appreciative and they are really thankful for what the older women did at that time. We were younger women but then they can see themselves out there too, fighting for things that they know are wrong and standing up for what’s right.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.