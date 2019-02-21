Wolf Lake closed due to emergency flooding and high water

YAZOO CITY, MS (WLBT) - Wolf Lake is closed due to emergency flooding and high water.
According to Warren Strain, the Communication Director for MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this is due to unusually heavy rainfall.
The lake is closed to all recreational boating until further notice.
This order is pursuant to the authority of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, as authorized by the Commission.
Boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with property in the affected area is closed for now. Any boating shall be conducted according to a “Dead Slow; Leave No Wake,” standard.
For more information, visit MDWFP’s website or call (601) 432-2200.
