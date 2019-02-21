Weatherspoon’s Career Night Lifts Men’s Hoops Past Georgia, 68-67

“I thought Q [Quinndary Weatherspoon] did a good job of waiting to get that shot off late. He was fouled. I don’t know the rule, but I thought we should have got the free throw back. The first one, the front end, when the thing was thrown out there – that was a huge play, someone throwing a little bulldog … That was crazy. He [Weatherspoon] made the first one. I called him over and told him to miss the second one [on purpose] because with 0.5 [seconds] left. It’s hard once it bounces [off the rim] to get it and get the shot off which is what happened. We’re blessed and fortunate.”