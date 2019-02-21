Weather Alters Inaugural “The Snowman” Tournament Schedule

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - With inclement weather forecasted over the weekend, Mississippi State softball has altered its schedule for the inaugural The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament.
The Bulldogs will now open the tournament against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 23. First pitch inside Nusz Park is slated for 12 p.m. CT.
MSU will play a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 24 as State will square off against the Yellow Jackets at 12:30 p.m. CT before facing Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. CT.
Wrapping up the tournament schedule with a doubleheader on Monday, Feb. 25, MSU will meet Georgia Tech for the third time at 3 p.m. CT. and then return to the diamond to face Alcorn State at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Any additional schedule changes will be shared via www.HailState.com and through @HailStateSB’s official social media channels.
The SEC Network + schedule for Mississippi State’s weekend schedule will be announced at a later time.
