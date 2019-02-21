Warrant: Murder suspect claimed voices in head told him to kill girlfriend

According to the search warrant probable cause narrative, Cashion’s mother said she had been in contact with Cashion and her children on a daily basis and they last spoke on Feb. 15. She said that from Feb. 16 to when she reported her missing on Feb. 19, she had made multiple attempts to reach Cashion but the phone went directly to voicemail. The mother said she went to the ranch where Cashion had moved to and employee there said they had seen Cashion walking. But the mother said Cashion had broken her leg three months ago and could not have walked away from the home.