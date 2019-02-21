Varga McCray, 48

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Varga McCray, a 48-year-old black woman, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a shooting that night, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened just after 11 p.m. at a home on Alexander Street.
Holmes said officers found McCray inside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
Holmes said investigators believe the victim’s husband, 41-year-old Marcell Martin, pulled the trigger, but the motive has not yet been determined.
Deputies in Panola County captured Martin on February 19 after spotting a rental car that matched the description of what Martin was believed to be driving the night of the shooting.
Martin led those law enforcement officers on a chase and ran into the woods to evade capture, but was eventually caught.
In addition to the murder charge, Panola County authorities plan to charge him with felony evasion.
