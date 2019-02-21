Thief steals from Southern Pines Animal Shelter’s thrift store

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg needs your help after a thief broke into its thrift shop.
“The person came in the back door. They were able to get the bottom pushed up and were able to come right in,” Second Chance Thrift Shop Store Manager Rebecca Brown said.
Second Chance Thrift Shop surveillance video showed what unfolded early Tuesday morning.
“Then the person came into our office area where the person took the assistant manager’s laptop. The person turned here and got my laptop and charger,” Brown said.
The suspect didn't stop there.
“After that the person made their way into the thrift shop, they crawled around on the floor and got to our display case where most of all of our valuables were taken,” Brown said.
“It’s obviously troubling and it’s hurtful because we know where those dollars go,” Southern Pines Animal Shelter executive director Ginny Sims said.
Sims said more than $2,000 was lost.
“Our thrift shop’s mission is to help support the life saving efforts of Southern Pines Animal Shelter," Sims said. "Every dollar that’s earned there or every donation that somebody makes for items for us to sale in the thrift shop go to support life saving efforts. So, it was just really tough to see those things disappear and to see someone take that away from the lives they were meant to help.”
Sims said they will continue to move forward.
“It’s hurtful to see it happen and discouraging, but we also know the community we live in, the call our community answers everyday with the support they give us," Sims said. "So, we are thankful we just get to go on and try and recover from this and continue to move on and save more lives than ever.”
If you have any information that can help police in this investigation you are asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department.
