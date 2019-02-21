Thief steals from Southern Pines Animal Shelter’s thrift store

The Southern Pines Second Chance Thrift Shop opened 7 years ago with the purpose of raising funds to support the work and mission of Southern Pines Animal Shelter. During that time, our community has constantly donated and shopped and helped us to raise lifesaving funds for pets in need. Our organization depends on our thrift shop to make so much possible. Unfortunately yesterday, Feb. 19th, someone decided that our thrift shop was theirs to take from. Our security camera footage shows a female wearing a white hazmat-type suit forcibly entering our shop. She was also wearing eyeglasses and a scarf around her neck. A pickup with a dark camper top over the bed or a suburban/SUV left the scene a few minutes after the break in. Among the stolen items were our 2 office laptops, which we desperately need to find or replace. Other stolen items include electronics, jewelry, crystal collectibles, and a Leap Pad and case. In addition to the store laptops that were taken, we estimate that over $2,000 in merchandise was stolen--the sale of which could’ve helped pets in need find their forever homes. Any information leading to the recovery of these items or an arrest is greatly appreciated. If you have any information, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or email our store manager at rbrown@sopines.org . We are so grateful at this time that our staff and volunteers are safe. We love our city and our community, and we are so grateful that tomorrow we will continue our work to raise funds that will help us save more lives than ever before. If you would like to help us to replace either of the computers that were stolen or make a donation to help us continue our efforts to help pets in need, please visit southernpinesanimalshelter.org/donate or click to donate below.