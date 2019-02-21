Storms cause flooding in Simpson county

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -It was a rough start to the morning for residents on Springhill drive in Mendenhall.
Over a foot of water covered their street as a nearby creek ran out of it’s banks.
Firefighters had to come in and rescue some of the residents and their vehicles, as the water came up to their doorsteps.
The water was almost knee deep in places.
Further north in D'Lo the same flash flood problems.
D’Lo Mayor John Henry Berry said, “This morning here at the gazebo where everybody comes to the main attraction became a lake actually went across Highway 49.”
Mayor John Henry Berry took a break from his reality TV show to man the mini track hoe to clean out a ditch in front of city hall to keep that and a nearby church from flooding.
“Sure enough, some culverts and stuff that had been stopped up there were some that got blown out but I figured out we had more rain than we had adequate drainage plus were in D’Lo so,” said Mayor Berry.
The floodwaters also covered Highway 43 southwest of Mendenhall.
MDOT crews were on standby ready to stop traffic.
At its peak they said the water was several feet over the road.
By late morning, they had receded, and residents spent the rest of the day drying out.
