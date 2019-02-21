Snake vs. bird: You want to look away, but you can’t

KINGSCLIFF, AUSTRALIA (Gray News) – It was a gruesome scene, but Cathy Gall couldn’t look away as a snake devoured a bird while dangling from a TV antenna on her roof.
The snake had its jaws locked around the head of the pied currawong, lifting it up and down to get its coils around the bird native to eastern Australia.
Gall said it took the python about 90 minutes to finish its meal.
“I thought that I wouldn’t want to watch but it was just amazing,” she told ABC News. “It was just nature in front of us.”
