Silver Alert issued for missing Tupelo man

TUPELO, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Rommie Lee Essex of Tupelo, Lee County, Mississippi.
He is described as a black male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Mr. Essex was last seen Monday, February 18, at 11 a.m. in the vicinity of 4100 North Gloster Street in Tupelo. He was in the Mall at Barnes Crossing area.
Family members say Mr. Essex suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Authorities and family are concerned he could be at risk of exposure to the cold weather.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Rommie Lee Essex, contact Tupelo Police Department at (662) 841-6491.
