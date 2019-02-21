SEC Implements Centralized Video Review For Conference Baseball Games

In 2018, the SEC was granted permission by the NCAA, on an experimental basis and for conference games only, to expand the number of plays that were permitted to be reviewed in baseball and also to use a system that gave each head coach up to two challenges per game to review plays. In 2019, the NCAA approved a national standard set of regulations for all college baseball games that use video review, permanently expanding the number of plays and making the head coach challenge system available for all games.