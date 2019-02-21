Reservoir prowler arrested in Jackson for house and business burglary

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A man caught on surveillance video prowling around a Reservoir home has been arrested in Jackson.
Sergeant Roderick Holmes with JPD says that Trey Sole was arrested earlier this week and charged with business burglary and house burglary.
According to Rankin County’s Chief Investigator Dwayne Thornton, Sole was seen prowling around the Fox Bay subdivision on Monday night.
He was also seen in the Bay Point and Vineyard areas of the Reservoir.
He faces misdemeanor trespassing charges in Rankin County.
