Ole Miss Great Joe Gibbon Passes Away

On the hardwood, Gibbon recorded 1,601 points to rank ninth on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list. He was a first team All-America pick in 1957 by the Helms Athletic Foundation. The Atlanta Constitution player’s poll also voted Gibbon as the SEC’s Most Valuable Player. He averaged 30.1 points per game that year, becoming the second player in SEC history to average more than 30 points per game. That mark still ranks second in the Ole Miss season scoring record books. Gibbon averaged a double-double in each of his final two seasons, earning All-SEC accolades along the way. His 45 double-doubles over his career still stand as a school record. Following his senior season, Gibbon was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 1957 NBA Draft.