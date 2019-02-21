Off-duty crossing guard killed in Natchez wreck

NATCHEZ, MS (WLBT) - An 82-year-old crossing guard was killed in a Natchez wreck Wednesday.
The crossing guard was identified as Johnny Burr.
Burr was killed yesterday in a car crash that happened while he was attempting to drive across Saint Catherine Street off of Brenham Avenue.
Burr had crossed in the path of an SUV that struck him. He was employed by the city of Natchez as a crossing guard at Cathedral high school, but he was off duty at the time of the wreck.
Chief Armstrong said that “He was a very kind man that took pride in his work as a crossing guard. Mr. Burr would often talk about being able to serve his community. He will be sadly missed in our community.”
