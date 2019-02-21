Man injured in shooting on Key Street, JPD investigating

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Key Street. It happened just before 8:00 pm Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a residence where two men were involved in a disagreement that lead to one shooting the other before fleeing the scene.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital for a non life-threatening injury to the arm. The suspect remains at-large. Both the victim and suspect know each other.
This investigation is ongoing.
