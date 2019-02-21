Jones County man arraigned for insurance fraud charge

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Attorney General Jim Hood has announced charges against a Laurel manfor insurance fraud.
69-year-old Bruce Edward Bayless, was arraigned Wednesday following his indictment in June 2018 by a Jones County grand jury on one count of insurance fraud.
The indictment states Bayles submitted false claims to Walmart that he accidently slipped and fell when in fact it was not an accident and was an act orchestrated by him. The defendant later attempted to collect money from the liability insurance for his alleged injuries.
The trial is set for June 3rd in Jones County Circuit Court.
If convicted, Bayless faces up to three years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
