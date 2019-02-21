High academic achievement attributed to Germantown Middle School’s growth

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - Germantown Middle School in Madison celebrates 10 years as families flock to the district for the academic opportunities. Officials tell us the growth rate is roughly three percent per year.
"We have called this year the decade of distinction," said Germantown Middle School principal Chris Perritt.
Since opening its doors, the school has grown from 200 students to just over 1,000. It started with 18 teachers and now there are 67.
Germantown Middle School leaders attribute its success to community and a focus on academic achievement.
“It started back in 2005 with a bond issue, and we’ve built five school in a matter of 11 years,” said Perritt. “This being one of them, just in this Maverick zone.”
And more expansion is on the horizon.
“Our Superintendent Halliburton has begun to have talks with community leaders,” added Perritt. “She is now meeting with PTO presidents getting their opinion of how we want to adjust to this growth, whether we want to add on to schools, build schools, if we want to take on another bond issue.”
Accelerated classes, like advanced computer and math classes, are reasons why Ashley Reed’s children excel academically in the district.
“It’s an amazing school. People move here for the school district,” said Reed. “My kids absolutely love it. The education, the level that they’re being taught at this age is something I learned in the tenth and eleventh grade.”
The school is A rated under the new Mississippi Department of Education Accountability Model.
The 30 and 20 Clubs recognize students seventh and eighth graders who scored highly on the ACT. Four eight graders scored 30 and above on the standardized exam for college admission.
The population increase led to the addition of six classrooms, cafeteria expansions and more in 2013.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.