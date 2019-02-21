Former health inspected arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A former health inspector of the Mississippi Department of Health faces up to 30 years in jail, following a two-count indictment.
Fifty-nine-year-old Willie Anderson was booked into the Holmes County jail on Wednesday.
He was indicted on one count of embezzlement, accused of accepting cash monies from employees and owners of food establishments in Holmes County.
Count two in the indictment charges the defendant with falsifying public health department records belonging to the Mississippi Department of Health.
Both counts are felonies. Anderson is facing 20 years on the embezzlement charge and ten years for falsifying public records.
