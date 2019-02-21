First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thursday; warm, stormy into weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upcoming weekend will be split, 50/50; expect a potent storm system to push across the region through Saturday. Winds turn southerly at 15 – 25 mph, pushing in the warmth and moisture. Storm will begin to erupt through the afternoon hours, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. Strong wind, hail and isolated tornado threat exist. The storms will subside through Saturday night – we’ll trend drier Sunday and Monday before more rain moves in by late Tuesday into Wednesday.