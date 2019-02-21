First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thursday; warm, stormy into weekend

THURSDAY: The same front that brought showers and storms to the region Wednesday will stall and backtrack northward through Thursday. This will bring more rounds of rain to the region through the day. Highs will range from the lower to middle 50s in our far northern area to the middle 60s for our far southern areas.
FRIDAY: A warm front will continue to press northward through the day – temperatures will start in many locations, in the 60s, working into the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will develop; a few of the storms could be strong during the afternoon hours. We’ll remain warm through Friday night – in the middle to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upcoming weekend will be split, 50/50; expect a potent storm system to push across the region through Saturday. Winds turn southerly at 15 – 25 mph, pushing in the warmth and moisture. Storm will begin to erupt through the afternoon hours, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. Strong wind, hail and isolated tornado threat exist. The storms will subside through Saturday night – we’ll trend drier Sunday and Monday before more rain moves in by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
